Thursday night the National Rifle Association opens its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas. Organizers say the convention is expected to draw about 800,000 people. And both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are scheduled to speak.

It's the NRA's first gathering since the Feb. 14 school shooting that left 17 dead in Parkland, Florida, sparking student-led protests across the country and opening up a national debate on gun reform. The event will draw people who want stricter gun laws. They've got protests planned throughout the four-day convention.

Christopher Connelly (@hithisischris) of KERA talked to two people will be there.