Here & Now
Gun Control Advocates Highlight NRA's Ties To Russia As Dallas Convention Begins05:14Play
The FBI is reportedly investigating whether Russians may have used the NRA in their interference with the 2016 election. The NRA accepted funds from Russia-based individuals, and has cultivated strong ties with a Russian state bank official.
NPR's Tim Mak (@timkmak) has been following the growing controversy, and explains how it's impacted the NRA convention this year.
This segment aired on May 3, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news