Gun Control Advocates Highlight NRA's Ties To Russia As Dallas Convention Begins05:14
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 03, 2018
  • Tim Mak, NPR
TwitterfacebookEmail

The FBI is reportedly investigating whether Russians may have used the NRA in their interference with the 2016 election. The NRA accepted funds from Russia-based individuals, and has cultivated strong ties with a Russian state bank official.

NPR's Tim Mak (@timkmak) has been following the growing controversy, and explains how it's impacted the NRA convention this year.

This segment aired on May 3, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news