This morning, in a second surprising interview in two days with Fox News, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, now working with President Trump on legal matters, denied he had contradicted Trump about payments made to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

On Wednesday, in an interview on Fox News, Giuliani said that Trump repaid lawyer Michael Cohen the $130,000 that was paid to Daniels as alleged hush money just before the 2016 election. Trump has previously denied knowing anything about the payments.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Republican strategist Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) about the latest.