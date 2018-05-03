Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, has faced weeks of criticism for alleged ethical violations, including questionable industry ties and housing arrangements, excessive spending and raises for political appointees. But behind the headlines, Pruitt — who dismissed the claims in congressional testimony last week — has pushed significant policy changes to advance President Trump's agenda.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Juliet Eilperin (@eilperin) of The Washington Post about the agency under Pruitt, and its efforts to roll back Obama-era environmental protections.