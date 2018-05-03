Here & Now
Major Sports Leagues Anticipate Supreme Court Ruling On Sports Betting03:32Play
A ruling that could open the floodgates on sports betting is expected from the Supreme Court soon. The case is from New Jersey, which challenged the federal ban on sports gambling in all but a handful of states.
Here & Now's Mina Kim and Jeremy Hobson speak with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, to get an update on how the various sports leagues are anticipating the decision.
This segment aired on May 3, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news