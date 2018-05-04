Here & Now
"Red flag laws" allow guns to be temporarily taken away from someone who is considered at risk to themselves, or to others. Eight states have laws like this on the books, and at least 20 more are considering similar legislation. In Colorado, the debate over measures like this has become particularly urgent.
Leigh Paterson reports for NPR.
This story was reported in collaboration with the investigative news program Insight, produced at Rocky Mountain PBS.
This segment aired on May 4, 2018.
