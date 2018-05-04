Here & Now
Facebook: building community, connecting people, bringing the world together. Facebook is leaning heavily on that kind of language as the company becomes increasingly scrutinized for how it handles and monetizes the personal data of its users.
As KQED's Sam Harnett (@SamWHarnett) reports, this messaging was in full force this week at F8, Facebook's annual developers conference in San Jose.
This segment aired on May 4, 2018.
