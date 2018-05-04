Here & Now
Ocular melanoma is a rare eye cancer that typically affects 6 out of every 1 million people. But doctors have found dozens of cases where those affected have ties to either Huntersville, North Carolina, or Auburn, Alabama — or both cities.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with oncologist Dr. Marlana Orloff about this seemingly unusual number of cases.
This segment aired on May 4, 2018.
