The Swedish Academy announced Friday it has postponed awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature this year after sexual misconduct allegations within its ranks.

Also, a high school student in Utah has been receiving support online after a rash of criticism over her Chinese-style prom dress. The student is not Chinese and some social media users have accused her of disrespecting Chinese culture.

Note To Listeners: You may have heard Femi Oke mention “May the Fourth” in our conversation. She was referring to Star Wars Day, which is celebrated every year on May 4. It's a play on the signature catch phrase, "May the force be with you." The day is an unofficial celebration of Star Wars organized by fans of the film franchise.