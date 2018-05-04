Here & Now
Social Media Buzz: Nobel Prize In Literature Postponed; Utah Teen Accused Of Cultural Appropriation Over Prom Dress04:37Play
The Swedish Academy announced Friday it has postponed awarding the Nobel Prize in Literature this year after sexual misconduct allegations within its ranks.
Also, a high school student in Utah has been receiving support online after a rash of criticism over her Chinese-style prom dress. The student is not Chinese and some social media users have accused her of disrespecting Chinese culture.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Al Jazeera's Femi Oke (@FemiOke).
Note To Listeners: You may have heard Femi Oke mention “May the Fourth” in our conversation. She was referring to Star Wars Day, which is celebrated every year on May 4. It's a play on the signature catch phrase, "May the force be with you." The day is an unofficial celebration of Star Wars organized by fans of the film franchise.
This segment aired on May 4, 2018.
