The Academy Award nominee "The Post" tells the story of The Washington Post's decision to publish the Pentagon Papers in 1971, despite strong opposition from the Nixon administration. The film, directed by Steven Spielberg, stars Meryl Streep as Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham and Tom Hanks as editor Ben Bradlee.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson revisits his conversation with co-screenwriter Liz Hannah (@itslizhannah) from last December.