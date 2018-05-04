Week In Politics: Trump Reimbursed His Lawyer For Payments To Adult Film Star10:31
May 04, 2018
President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)MoreCloseclosemore
President Donald Trump talks with reporters aboard Air Force One on a flight to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, April 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein) and Univision's Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the news in politics this week, including the claim from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Fox News that President Trump used his own money to reimburse his personal lawyer Michael Cohen for payments Cohen made right before the 2016 election to the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels.

This segment aired on May 4, 2018.

