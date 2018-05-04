ABC News political director Rick Klein (@rickklein) and Univision's Enrique Acevedo (@Enrique_Acevedo) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the news in politics this week, including the claim from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Fox News that President Trump used his own money to reimburse his personal lawyer Michael Cohen for payments Cohen made right before the 2016 election to the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels.