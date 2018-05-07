Pro-Tariff Economist Says Fears Of Trade War Are 'Uninformed Scaremongering'09:46
May 07, 2018
The word bad is written on the end of a machine grade bar of steel at the Pacific Machinery & Tool Steel Company on March 6, 2018 in Portland, Ore. President Trump announced he intends to impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, sparking fears of a trade war. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump's administration announced plans in March to hike tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminium to combat what it said was unfair trade practices from China.

Many economists have criticized the move, but others say tariffs could be an effective tool for addressing long-simmering problems in the global economy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Robert Scott (@robscott_epi), senior economist and director of trade and manufacturing policy research at the Economic Policy Institute, who says tariffs are long overdue — as long as they're part of a larger economic strategy.

This segment aired on May 7, 2018.

