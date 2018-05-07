President Trump's administration announced plans in March to hike tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminium to combat what it said was unfair trade practices from China.

Many economists have criticized the move, but others say tariffs could be an effective tool for addressing long-simmering problems in the global economy.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Robert Scott (@robscott_epi), senior economist and director of trade and manufacturing policy research at the Economic Policy Institute, who says tariffs are long overdue — as long as they're part of a larger economic strategy.