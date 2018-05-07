Here & Now
Saturday Deadline Looms For Iran Nuclear Deal
President Trump has to decide by Saturday whether or not to continue waiving sanctions against Iran. The sanctions were lifted under the 2015 deal that restricts Iran's nuclear program. A decision against waiving the sanctions could mark the end of U.S. participation in the agreement.
Here & Now security analyst Jim Walsh (@DrJimWalshMIT) talks about the latest with host Robin Young.
This segment aired on May 7, 2018.
