Birmingham, Alabama, pastry chef Dolester Miles is a finalist for a James Beard Foundation award this year. She's been making desserts at Highlands Bar & Grill, Bottega and Chez Fonfon for more than 30 years.

The awards honor excellence in cuisine, culinary writing and education.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Miles about her work and her nomination.

Miles' Coconut Pecan Cake Recipe

Serves 12 to 14

1 cup firmly packed, sweetened shredded coconut

3/4 cup pecan halves, toasted

2 cups of sugar

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup cream of coconut

4 large eggs

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut milk

For the filling:

2 large egg yolks, lightly beaten

3/4 cup sweetened condensed milk

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon cream of coconut

1 cup shredded coconut

For the icing:

1 cup of heavy cream

1/4 cup confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon coconut extract

2 cups sweetened coconut, toasted

Dolester Miles puts the icing on her coconut pecan cake. (Courtesy Carry Norton)

Steps: