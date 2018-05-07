President Trump continues to face questions about revelations from his attorney Rudy Giuliani, concerning payments Giuliani said Trump made to his personal attorney regarding adult film star Stormy Daniels. And on Twitter this morning, Trump urged West Virginians not to vote for Republican Don Blankenship in a Senate primary Tuesdat. He also pushed back against Democrats for raising questions about CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, who faces a confirmation hearing this week.

NPR's Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to preview the week in politics.