Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, told CNBC Monday that cash is "just about the world's worst investment," and that he wishes his company was holding less than the $100 billion in cash it holds right now.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what Buffett might do with that money, and why his investment advice is so closely watched around the world.