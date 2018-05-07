Here & Now
Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, told CNBC Monday that cash is "just about the world's worst investment," and that he wishes his company was holding less than the $100 billion in cash it holds right now.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what Buffett might do with that money, and why his investment advice is so closely watched around the world.
This segment aired on May 7, 2018.
