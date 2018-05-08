President Trump today announced he will pull the U.S. out of the 2015 deal with Iran that gave the country relief from economic sanctions in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.

Analyst Reuel Marc Gerecht writes that the deal is "strategically and morally absurd." Here & Now's Robin Young spoke with Gerecht, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, prior to Trump's announcement.

Interview Highlights

On why the U.S. needed to leave the deal

"Because the deal's bad. I mean, it's as holey as Swiss cheese, as the Europeans, particularly the French, tried to point out during the negotiations. It has numerous large flaws.

"I think the Europeans were never going to hold this on their own. It was always the Americans who are going to have the decisive vote because it is the Americans in the end who bear the responsibility not the Europeans.

"The verification is very weak. The verification on the known sites is fine. Outside research, it's non-existent. There are lots of issues that were not addressed by that deal, and the primary reason was as we just wanted to punt the problem down the road."

On wanting regime change in Iran

"I think actually almost everybody wants to see regime change in Iran. The issue is as how you go about doing it. ... I think the United States has a variety of means to use, if it so chooses, to bring enormous pressure on the Islamic Republic. And as we know, there are lots of people in Iran who are in favor of regime change, too."

On the issue of North Korea, and whether the U.S. pulling out of the Iran deal makes them skeptical of agreements with the U.S.

"I think it's just the opposite of that. I think North Korea looks at the JCP way the nuclear deal and says oh I want one of those. It's very odd to bring up the North Korea issue and this contacts because I think given the North Korea's love of machtpolitik, of power politics, what you do want to show them is a very harsh line. You want to demonstrate to them that the United States isn't going to stand by a weak agreement that it is going to demand if it's going to have an agreement.