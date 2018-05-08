Former NATO Commander On Potential Impacts Of U.S. Breaking With Iran Nuclear Deal05:02
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 08, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a ceremony marking the beginning of new Iranian academic year at the Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Iran's president on Saturday defended the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, saying not even 10 Donald Trumps can roll back its benefits to his country as President Trump appears to be stepping back from his campaign pledge to rip up the deal, instead aiming to take other measures against Iran. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a ceremony marking the beginning of new Iranian academic year at the Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Iran's president on Saturday defended the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, saying not even 10 Donald Trumps can roll back its benefits to his country as President Trump appears to be stepping back from his campaign pledge to rip up the deal, instead aiming to take other measures against Iran. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

President Trump says he will announce Tuesday afternoon whether he's going to keep the U.S. in Iran nuclear deal.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks ahead with retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis (@stavridisj), dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and former supreme allied commander of NATO.

This segment aired on May 8, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news