Here & Now
Former NATO Commander On Potential Impacts Of U.S. Breaking With Iran Nuclear Deal
President Trump says he will announce Tuesday afternoon whether he's going to keep the U.S. in Iran nuclear deal.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks ahead with retired Navy Adm. James Stavridis (@stavridisj), dean of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and former supreme allied commander of NATO.
This segment aired on May 8, 2018.
