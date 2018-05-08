New Jersey Town Bans Non-Resident Drivers From Its Residential Streets At Rush Hour06:26
May 08, 2018
A do not enter street sign stands in Leonia, N.J., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, where local officials are trying to reduce traffic congestion on their way to the nearby George Washington Bridge into New York. As a response to navigation apps that re-route some of the tens of thousands of vehicles headed to the bridge, Leonia has passed ordinances to impose fines on non-residents who drive on residential streets during the morning and evening commutes. (David Porter/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Leonia, New Jersey, is close to the George Washington Bridge, and during the morning and evening rushes, its residential streets were being clogged with commuters using apps like Waze to avoid backups on the highways to and from New York. So the borough banned nonresident drivers and those without destinations in Leonia from its residential streets.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Leonia Mayor Judah Zeigler about the ordinances, which the New Jersey attorney general says are not legal.

This segment aired on May 8, 2018.

