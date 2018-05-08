Here & Now
New Jersey Town Bans Non-Resident Drivers From Its Residential Streets At Rush Hour
Leonia, New Jersey, is close to the George Washington Bridge, and during the morning and evening rushes, its residential streets were being clogged with commuters using apps like Waze to avoid backups on the highways to and from New York. So the borough banned nonresident drivers and those without destinations in Leonia from its residential streets.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Leonia Mayor Judah Zeigler about the ordinances, which the New Jersey attorney general says are not legal.
This segment aired on May 8, 2018.
