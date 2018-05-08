Here & Now
More Trouble For Uber's Self-Driving Technology; Elon Musk Buys $10 Million In Tesla Stock04:46Play
A new report out from The Information says that investigations into Uber's fatal semi-autonomous car crash earlier this year might have been caused by a software malfunction. Elsewhere in tech, Elon Musk has bought millions of dollars of Tesla stock to fight against shortsellers, and the annual Google I/O conference begins Tuesday.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses the latest with Edmund Lee (@edmundlee) of Recode.
This segment aired on May 8, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news