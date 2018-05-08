Here & Now
Inside West Virginia's Key Republican Primary04:37Play
Tuesday's Republican U.S. Senate primary in West Virginia is a key race. There are six candidates including 3rd District Congressman Evan Jenkins, state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Dave Mistich (@davemistich), senior reporter for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
This segment aired on May 8, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news