American artist Zoe Leonard's work has been shown in and collected by major institutions around the world. But she's never had a career retrospective in an American museum until now. The Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City is showing about 100 works dating from the 1980s to today. Across all of it, Leonard has engaged her times: She's taken on AIDS, immigration, feminism, gender and the presidency.

The show is called "Survey," and reporter Karen Michel has this profile of the 56-year-old artist.