Iran's currency took a dive Wednesday to its lowest level ever against the U.S. dollar, according to Reuters, following President Trump's announcement that the U.S. will leave the Iran nuclear deal.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure" on NPR One, about the currency drop, and about who the winners and losers are economically from the U.S. pulling out of the deal.
This segment aired on May 9, 2018.
