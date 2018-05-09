Iran's currency took a dive Wednesday to its lowest level ever against the U.S. dollar, according to Reuters, following President Trump's announcement that the U.S. will leave the Iran nuclear deal.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), host of "Full Disclosure" on NPR One, about the currency drop, and about who the winners and losers are economically from the U.S. pulling out of the deal.