In the days before television, one popular form of entertainment was pulp magazines. They were called pulp because the paper they were printed on was rough and cheap. These comic-book-sized collections of short fiction with original artwork were read by millions.
Bill O'Driscoll of WESA reports the city of Pittsburgh has a living link to pulp fiction's heyday.
This segment aired on May 9, 2018.
