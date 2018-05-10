Here & Now
DJ Sessions
DJ Sessions: Electronic Music Worthy Of Warm Spring Days09:54Play
On this week's Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd (@itsAByrd) about some new electronic music worthy of warm spring days.
Byrd's picks run the gamut of style and mood, including unlikely duo Wajatta, violinist beatmaker Sudan Archives and self-deprecating teenage heartthrob Cuco.
- Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions.
Music From The Segment
Wajatta, "Slippin' "
Duckwrth, "Boy"
Cuco, "CR-V"
Yellow Days, "The Way Things Change"
Sudan Archives, "Nont for Sale"
This segment aired on May 10, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news