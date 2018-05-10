On this week's Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with KCRW DJ Aaron Byrd (@itsAByrd) about some new electronic music worthy of warm spring days.

Byrd's picks run the gamut of style and mood, including unlikely duo Wajatta, violinist beatmaker Sudan Archives and self-deprecating teenage heartthrob Cuco.

Check out the Spotify and Apple Music playlists for our DJ Sessions.

Music From The Segment

Wajatta, "Slippin' "

Duckwrth, "Boy"

Cuco, "CR-V"

Yellow Days, "The Way Things Change"

Sudan Archives, "Nont for Sale"