Here & Now
How 3 American Detainees Returned Home From North Korea05:42Play
President Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for unexpectedly releasing three Americans held as prisoners in North Korea ahead of a planned summit between the two leaders. The detainees arrived back in the U.S. overnight.
NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson (@MaraLiasson) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the circumstances of the detainees' capture and release.
This segment aired on May 10, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news