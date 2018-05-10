Yale Campus Police Called On Black Graduate Student Who Was Napping05:51
May 10, 2018
This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. (Beth J. Harpaz/AP)
This Sept. 9, 2016 photo shows Harkness Tower on the campus of Yale University in New Haven, Conn. (Beth J. Harpaz/AP)

Campus police were recently called on a black graduate student at Yale University who was napping in a common area of a dorm.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Errin Whack (@emarvelous), national race and ethnicity writer at The Associated Press, about the story, which comes amid a series of similar incidents.

This segment aired on May 10, 2018.

