Here & Now
Yale Campus Police Called On Black Graduate Student Who Was Napping05:51Play
Campus police were recently called on a black graduate student at Yale University who was napping in a common area of a dorm.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Errin Whack (@emarvelous), national race and ethnicity writer at The Associated Press, about the story, which comes amid a series of similar incidents.
This segment aired on May 10, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news