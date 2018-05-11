John Kelly Discusses Immigration, Temporary Protected Status In NPR Interview05:23
May 11, 2018
In a wide-ranging interview with NPR, White House chief of staff John Kelly spoke about President Trump's border wall plans and, at moments, struck a slightly different tone than Trump on immigration. Kelly also defended a recent policy shift that would separate families that cross illegally into the U.S.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with NPR's John Burnett (@radiobigtex), who interviewed Kelly.

This segment aired on May 11, 2018.

