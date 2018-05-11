Here & Now
Week In Politics: Trump's Iran Deal Withdrawal; Questions Swirl About Cohen's Finances10:37Play
Fox News senior Capitol Hill producer Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) and NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the politics of President Trump backing out of the Iran nuclear deal and winning the release of Americans held in North Korea, as well as questions raised by the release of Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen's financial documents.
This segment aired on May 11, 2018.
