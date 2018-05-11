Week In Politics: Trump's Iran Deal Withdrawal; Questions Swirl About Cohen's Finances10:37
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 11, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail
President Trump announces his decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room at the White House on May 8, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
President Trump announces his decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in the Diplomatic Room at the White House on May 8, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News senior Capitol Hill producer Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) and NPR White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) join Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson and Robin Young to discuss the politics of President Trump backing out of the Iran nuclear deal and winning the release of Americans held in North Korea, as well as questions raised by the release of Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen's financial documents.

This segment aired on May 11, 2018.

Related:

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news