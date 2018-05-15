Here & Now
Facing GM Layoffs, Ohio Mayor 'Trying To Look At The Bright Side'05:19Play
A General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, is preparing to lay off workers and reduce shifts starting next month. The factory makes primarily the Chevrolet Cruze, which is a sedan. It has seen slumping sales in recent years, as Americans instead buy SUVs, trucks and crossovers.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill.
This segment aired on May 15, 2018.
Related:
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news