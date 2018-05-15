Facing GM Layoffs, Ohio Mayor 'Trying To Look At The Bright Side'05:19
May 15, 2018
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2010, file photo, workers at General Motors' Lordstown Assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, put the final touches on Chevy Cobalts. (Mark Duncan, File/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this Tuesday, June 15, 2010, file photo, workers at General Motors' Lordstown Assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, put the final touches on Chevy Cobalts. (Mark Duncan, File/AP)

A General Motors plant in Lordstown, Ohio, is preparing to lay off workers and reduce shifts starting next month. The factory makes primarily the Chevrolet Cruze, which is a sedan. It has seen slumping sales in recent years, as Americans instead buy SUVs, trucks and crossovers.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill.

This segment aired on May 15, 2018.

