What happens when schools increase their math and science requirements? Well, according to a recent study in the American Journal of Health Economics, it's correlated with decreased risky behavior, including binge drinking and drug use.

The study followed more than 100,000 students in 47 states over 10 years. Washington State University professor Benjamin Cowan, who co-authored the study, speculates that a more rigorous curriculum not only gives kids less time to drink, but also that it inspires them to think of higher education possibilities and better choices.

Cowan joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the study.

Interview Highlights

On the study

"We used data from the youth risky behavior study — it's a survey of high school students done by the CDC — and reported levels of risky behaviors, including heavy drinking and other kinds of substance use, are high among teens. We looked at whether states that required students to take more math and science courses to receive a high school diploma, whether changes in those requirements were correlated with changes in reported risky behavior, and found that reported binge drinking drops when those requirements go into effect.

"In an observational data study, it's very difficult to pin down causality. At the same time, we used several different kinds of robustness checks to make sure that this correlation holds up. And it gives certainly some evidence to there being a causal connection, though we stopped short of saying that we know that for sure."

On why this decrease in risky behavior is more prevalent among nonwhite males

"We think that it may be the case that students of color attending high schools in the United States may be attending schools that are more likely to change their high school requirements when the law changes. Some high schools, particularly those in maybe more affluent areas, are already requiring their students to have the higher number of math and science courses. And so that's one potential explanation, though it's only one of many."