Lessons On Teaching The N-Word06:38
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 15, 2018
  • Karen Brown, New England Public Radio
TwitterfacebookEmail

Editor's Note: This segment contains language that some listeners may find offensive.

Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor is a historian of race in America at Smith College. She's thought a lot about how to teach and write about the N-word. And she comes from an interesting perspective: Her father is Richard Pryor, the late comedian who used the word in many of his routines.

New England Public Radio's Karen Brown (@kbrownreports) reports.

This segment aired on May 15, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news