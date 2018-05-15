Here & Now
Lessons On Teaching The N-Word06:38Play
Editor's Note: This segment contains language that some listeners may find offensive.
Elizabeth Stordeur Pryor is a historian of race in America at Smith College. She's thought a lot about how to teach and write about the N-word. And she comes from an interesting perspective: Her father is Richard Pryor, the late comedian who used the word in many of his routines.
New England Public Radio's Karen Brown (@kbrownreports) reports.
This segment aired on May 15, 2018.
