Ethics experts are raising questions about a report by Agence France-Presse that China's government will give $500 million in loans for construction of an Indonesian resort with a Trump-branded golf course and hotel. Richard Painter, chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, told AFP that the arrangement could violate the emoluments clause of the Constitution, which bars elected officials from receiving financial benefits from a foreign government.

According to the report, negotiations on the Indonesian resort began before President Trump was elected, and Trump promised to no longer make new foreign deals. The Trump Organization is now controlled by Trump's sons. However, he stills own the company.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) of The Los Angeles Times.