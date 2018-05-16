Here & Now
Precision medicine — the idea that treatment can be personalized based on a patient's genetic background — has been successful at treating many types of cancer, but there is less research into treating other illness. Now, interest is ramping up in the scientific community to see if precision medicine could be used to treat depression as well.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd learns more from STAT reporter Megan Thielking (@meggophone).
This segment aired on May 16, 2018.
