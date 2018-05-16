Here & Now
Mexico's economic minister said this week that it is unlikely the U.S. and Mexico will reach a deal on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement by Thursday. House Speaker Paul Ryan has said the deal would need to be agreed to by then if the Republican Congress is to vote on it this year, before midterm elections bring in new lawmakers.
Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd speaks with Charisse Jones (@charissejones) of USA Today.
This segment aired on May 16, 2018.
