Pyongyang is threatening to pull out of next month's summit with President Trump, if the U.S. insists North Korea unilaterally give up its nuclear weapons.

In an angry statement, North Korea's vice foreign minister criticized national security adviser John Bolton, who recently said North Korea should follow a "Libya model" of verifiable denuclearization.

Balbina Hwang, visiting professor at Georgetown University and a former State Department senior adviser, says the North's change in tone isn't "impulsive," but rather "part of a longer-term strategy."

"I don't think that we should be panicking," Hwang tells Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd. "And I think we should let this play out and see what happens."

Interview Highlights

On the North's announcement that the summit might not happen

"Well in fact this is not quite a sudden shift. Remember this is foreign minister Kim Kye Gwan, who is or has been for quite a long time, the lead negotiator that was involved in the discussions and negotiations of the denuclearization process for North Korea. And remember too that Kim Kye Gwan is the gentleman that is quite familiar with John Bolton, because John Bolton was in the [George] W. Bush administration, and he was the one that was the undersecretary for nonproliferation.

"Now, North Korea is very familiar with the history of what happened with Libya. [Libyan leader] Muammar Gaddafi was so terrified of what had happened with Iraq and Saddam Hussein, and so had willingly given up his fledgling nuclear program — which by the way had not really gotten off the ground — and was willing to give it up in exchange for essentially amnesty. But of course what happened afterwards is well known in history.

"But now, what is happening today is that Kim Kye Gwan is the foreign minister. Now, President Trump would not be meeting Kim Kye Gwan. President Trump would be meeting Kim Jong Un. What is very interesting about this is that nobody in North Korea — other than Kim Jong Un — has ever been punished for ever sticking his neck out and sounding fierce and coming out and sounding very, very tough, and very strong and threatening. The point being that Kim Jong Un does not punish anybody for sounding very, very hard-line."