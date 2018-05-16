The Pony Express only lasted 18 months, but the mail delivery service remains one of the most enduring icons of the American West — its story told in dime novels and in Westerns like the 1990s TV show "The Young Riders." The Pony Express used horse-and-rider relay teams to speed letters across the West just before the start of the Civil War. The 2,000-mile route went from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California — and the Pony could do it in just 10 days time. "These guys are the rock stars, the athletes, of the day, and everybody lionized them," Jim DeFelice (@JimDeFelice), author of "West Like Lightning: The Brief, Legendary Ride of the Pony Express," tells Here & Now's Peter O'Dowd. "When they came into town, they didn't have to pay for their drinks, we'll put it that way." Scroll down to read an excerpt from "West Like Lightning" Interview Highlights On how big companies like Wells Fargo and American Express got their start with the Pony Express "When we think of the Pony Express now, we think of horses and young men racing across all sorts of different terrain. But that wasn't entirely the plan that William Russell and his two partners, Alexander Majors and William Waddell, were after. They wanted to do that, but that was going to be part of this entire empire to get goods, information, money and just about anything else that had to move from the Missouri River all the way to California. Not only did they have the Pony Express, they had a stagecoach line, actually they had several stagecoach lines, they had oxcarts, they had a bank, they had an insurance company. They were basically trying to create an empire. "Now, that same plan had been used to great effect less than two decades before in upper New York when the Erie Canal opened and connected New York City to what was then the West and what was then the frontier. That company is still with us — it's American Express. So very possibly had the Pony succeeded, we wouldn't be leaving home without the Pony, rather than American Express."

On the men who rode the Pony Express "They're basically 19-, 20-, 21-year-olds. They are on the thin side. In a lot of cases they're fairly short, because the lesser load that would be on the horse, the better and the faster — at least in theory — the faster the horse can go. And they're being paid incredibly well, $100 a month in many instances, and that was when $100 was actually real money. " ... When they would stay at one of the stations, they would take generally two runs a week. They'd sleep in a stable, more often than not, or if they were really lucky, in an attic. So they were earning their money." On why speed and dependability were the most important factors "They want the fastest horses that they can possibly get. They're paying $400 a horse, and that's quite a lot of money at the time ... [Only] one bag of mail that disappeared somewhere, probably ... we'll let you read the book to get the details, but it turns up later on. So really these guys were, like, perfect. They always delivered the mail — maybe a little late, but, you know, that happens." On its financial issues "If your business plan calls on counting on the government, on a government contract, you may run into a little bit of trouble fulfilling it. And if you're really counting on being able to borrow money from the government that the government doesn't actually have, that also can be a big problem. "That actually ends up helping William Russell, who's the one who, let's face it, he was cutting checks, and we're not talking about cutting $10 checks — these are thousands and thousands and thousands of dollar checks, and he's defrauding people on Wall Street as well as the U.S. government. If he had done it at any other time, he probably would have gone to jail for the rest of his life. But he was fortunate enough, if that's the right word, to do it at a time that the government was in flux, and there were also maybe some congressmen who didn't want all of the details to come out."

