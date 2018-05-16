One-in-seven adults in the U.S. have tried e-cigarettes, or vapes, according to new research published Tuesday in the Journal of The American Medical Association. The study also showed a slight decline in continued use.

Despite opposition from researchers and other critics, the vaping industry is now worth billions of dollars, and some worry that the trend has taken hold in high schools around the country.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Stanton Glantz (@ProfGlantz), director of the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California San Francisco, who says research shows e-cigarettes are linked with significant health problems.

Here & Now received this statement from JUUL Labs, which makes e-cigarette products, in response to Glantz's concerns about the company's marketing practices, and its products' popularity among young people: