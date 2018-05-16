Here & Now
One-in-seven adults in the U.S. have tried e-cigarettes, or vapes, according to new research published Tuesday in the Journal of The American Medical Association. The study also showed a slight decline in continued use.
Despite opposition from researchers and other critics, the vaping industry is now worth billions of dollars, and some worry that the trend has taken hold in high schools around the country.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Stanton Glantz (@ProfGlantz), director of the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education at the University of California San Francisco, who says research shows e-cigarettes are linked with significant health problems.
Here & Now received this statement from JUUL Labs, which makes e-cigarette products, in response to Glantz's concerns about the company's marketing practices, and its products' popularity among young people:
"Our company’s mission is to eliminate cigarettes and help the more than one billion smokers worldwide switch to a better alternative. At the same time, we are committed to deterring young people, as well as adults who do not currently smoke, from using our products. We cannot be more emphatic on this point: No young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL.
"We want to work with lawmakers, FDA, parents, educators and community leaders to address underage use. Under the guidance of tobacco control experts and public officials led by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, we’ve committed $30 million to independent research, youth and parent education and prevention, and community engagement. We want to be part of the solution in helping to keep JUUL out of the hands of young people."
This segment aired on May 16, 2018.
