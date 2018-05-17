The CBS board of directors meets Thursday, after its controlling shareholder changed board rules to maintain power. CBS has sued the shareholder, Shari Redstone, over her attempts to merge CBS with media giant Viacom. A judge on Thursday ruled in favor of Redstone, allowing her to appear at the board meeting.

Both sides aren't backing down, and the future of the venerable company remains uncertain. NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) explains what's at stake with Here & Now's Robin Young.