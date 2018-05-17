DJ Sessions

DJ Sessions: Finger-Pickin' Good Bluegrass And More09:54
May 17, 2018
Kate Campbell. (Courtesy Michael Wilson)MoreCloseclosemore
Kate Campbell. (Courtesy Michael Wilson)

Mike Shirkey grew up in the Arkansas Delta, listening to "pickin' music" — bluegrass, country, folk and the like. Years later, in 1980, he started the show "The Pickin' Post" on KUAF to highlight some of his favorite musical finds, often bypassing the latest trends and releases.

On this week's Here & Now DJ Sessions, host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Shirkey about some of those finds, like musicians Kate Campbell, Tim O'Brien and The Special Consensus.

Music From The Segment

Kate Campbell, "Strangeness of the Day"

Tim O'Brien, "Pompadour"

Steve Fisher, "No Ordinary Life"

Willie P. Bennett, "Last Word"

The Special Consensus, "Sweet Temptation"

This segment aired on May 17, 2018.

