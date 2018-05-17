The Israeli military carried out airstrikes Thursday in the Gaza Strip, bombing what it said was a military compound and a weapons production facility run by Hamas. Israel said the strikes were in response to machine gun fire from the Palestinian territory.

That follows Monday's bloodshed on the Gaza border, when Israeli soldiers opened fire on Palestinian protesters, killing 60 and hospitalizing more than 1,700 in the area's worst day of violence since the 2014 Gaza War.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with journalist Neri Zilber (@NeriZilber) and Ghaith al-Omari (@GhAlOmari), a former Palestinian peace negotiator. They are both fellows at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.