"The Band's Visit" is an anomaly on Broadway: The show lacks the expected giant all-cast numbers and dance routines. It showcases Arab music. And it centers around an unexpected meeting between Egyptians and Israelis — but has nothing to do with politics.

What isn't unexpected to audiences is the show's 11 Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical and Best Musical Score for musician, composer and lyricist David Yazbek.

Yazbek (@DavidYazbek) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about his career and "The Band's Visit" music, which he says is the most personal he's written.