Women in the U.S. are having babies at the lowest rate since the government began tracking fertility more than 100 years ago, according to figures released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics.
Here & Now's Robin Young looks at the economic and demographic implications with Roben Farzad (@robenfarzad), who hosts the podcast "Full Disclosure."
This segment aired on May 17, 2018.
