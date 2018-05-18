Here & Now
From Delivery To Farming, Projects Explore Future Of Drone Uses05:54Play
This month the U.S. Department of Transportation approved a number of tests for a new slate of uses for drones. One notable company shut out of those tests? Amazon.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses some of the new uses, and the role the federal government is playing, with Ben Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of "Endless Thread" and a tech correspondent for Here & Now.
This segment aired on May 18, 2018.
