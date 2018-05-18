From Delivery To Farming, Projects Explore Future Of Drone Uses05:54
May 18, 2018
A man flies the remote control Mi Drone from Xiomi, during the 2017 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas in 2017. (Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
This month the U.S. Department of Transportation approved a number of tests for a new slate of uses for drones. One notable company shut out of those tests? Amazon.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson discusses some of the new uses, and the role the federal government is playing, with Ben Johnson (@TheBrockJohnson), senior producer of "Endless Thread" and a tech correspondent for Here & Now.

This segment aired on May 18, 2018.

