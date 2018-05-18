Here & Now
Learning From Past Outbreaks To Help Contain Ebola In Congo05:47Play
The Ebola virus has spread to a major city in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
As health workers on the ground try to contain the risk, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at lessons learned from the 2014-2016 outbreak with Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrFrieden), president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
This segment aired on May 18, 2018.
