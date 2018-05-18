Learning From Past Outbreaks To Help Contain Ebola In Congo05:47
May 18, 2018
In this photo taken on Sunday, May 13, 2018, health care workers wear virus protective gear at a treatment center in Bikoro Democratic Republic of Congo. Congo's latest Ebola outbreak has spread to a city of more than 1 million people, a worrying shift as the deadly virus risks traveling more easily in densely populated areas. (John Bompengo/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In this photo taken on Sunday, May 13, 2018, health care workers wear virus protective gear at a treatment center in Bikoro Democratic Republic of Congo. Congo's latest Ebola outbreak has spread to a city of more than 1 million people, a worrying shift as the deadly virus risks traveling more easily in densely populated areas. (John Bompengo/AP)

The Ebola virus has spread to a major city in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

As health workers on the ground try to contain the risk, Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson looks at lessons learned from the 2014-2016 outbreak with Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrFrieden), president and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This segment aired on May 18, 2018.

