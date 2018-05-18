Here & Now
Final Preparations Underway For Saturday's Royal Wedding05:04Play
Final preparations are underway for Saturday's royal wedding. Prince Harry will tie the knot with Meghan Markle in Windsor, England. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Charles will walk Markle down the aisle because her father Thomas will not attend the wedding.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Frank Langfitt (@franklangfitt) in London.
This segment aired on May 18, 2018.
Support the news
+Join the discussion
Support the news