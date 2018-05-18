Final Preparations Underway For Saturday's Royal Wedding05:04
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
May 18, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Final preparations are underway for Saturday's royal wedding. Prince Harry will tie the knot with Meghan Markle in Windsor, England. Kensington Palace announced Friday that Prince Charles will walk Markle down the aisle because her father Thomas will not attend the wedding.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Frank Langfitt (@franklangfitt) in London.

This segment aired on May 18, 2018.

Support the news

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news