House Rejects Farm Bill After Republican Revolt Over Immigration
May 18, 2018Updated May 18, 2018 12:50 PM
House lawmakers on Friday rejected an $867 billion farm bill that would have tightened work requirements on food stamp recipients and overhauled federal agricultural policy. Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus derailed the vote by holding out for an agreement on immigration.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi), co-host of "Velshi & Ruhle," about the vote.

This segment aired on May 18, 2018.

