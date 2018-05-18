Here & Now
Companies like Facebook and Google, with access to enormous amounts of user information, make billions every year turning that data into microtargeted ads. But how does it all work, from start to finish?
Host Jeremy Hobson speaks with Here & Now media analyst John Carroll (@johncarroll_bu), author of the Campaign Outsider blog, about the anatomy of the online ad.
This segment aired on May 18, 2018.
