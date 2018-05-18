Royal Wedding Dressed Up To Be TV Spectacle05:05
May 18, 2018
A visitor carries a bag featuring Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor, England, on May 17, 2018, two days before the royal wedding. (Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Once again American networks have descended on London to film every possible moment of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. The couple are unusual by the standards of British royalty, and their story has captivated TV producers and audiences around the world.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) speaks with Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson about the media extravaganza.

This segment aired on May 18, 2018.

