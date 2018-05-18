Here & Now
Week In Politics: Trump Addresses Texas School Shooting; Russia Investigation Begins Year 210:48Play
Here & Now's Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson discuss President Trump's response Friday to a school shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston with NBC senior politics editor Beth Fouhy (@bfouhy) and CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip (@abbydphillip).
Also, we review top storylines from the week in politics, including the U.S. opening a new embassy in Jerusalem and FBI special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation entering its second year.
This segment aired on May 18, 2018.
